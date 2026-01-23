NEON makes Oscar history with 4 international film nods
Big news from the 2026 Oscars: NEON just scored four out of five spots in the International Feature Film category.
Their nominated movies—It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), The Secret Agent (Brazil), and Sirat (Spain)—highlight how NEON is taking global cinema by storm.
The only non-NEON contender is Tunisia's The Voice of Hind Rajab, which is getting US distribution through Willa.
Meet the standout nominees
Sentimental Value marks Norway's seventh shot at Oscar gold, following a tradition set by Joachim Trier.
It Was Just An Accident from France comes with Cannes Palme d'Or bragging rights, thanks to director Jafar Panahi.
Brazil's The Secret Agent stands out for Wagner Moura's historic Best Actor nomination, while Spain's Sirat keeps NEON's Cannes streak alive.
Meanwhile, The Voice of Hind Rajab premiered at Venice, where it received a 23-minute, 50-second ovation and was attended by its executive producers.