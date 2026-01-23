NEON makes Oscar history with 4 international film nods Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Big news from the 2026 Oscars: NEON just scored four out of five spots in the International Feature Film category.

Their nominated movies—It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), The Secret Agent (Brazil), and Sirat (Spain)—highlight how NEON is taking global cinema by storm.

The only non-NEON contender is Tunisia's The Voice of Hind Rajab, which is getting US distribution through Willa.