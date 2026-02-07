Nepali actor Sunil Thapa passes away at 68

Thapa's journey from football to Bollywood

Thapa's journey was anything but ordinary—he started out as a professional footballer and model before stepping into acting with Ek Duuje Ke Liye in 1981.

With over 300 films to his name, including the iconic Rate Kaila in Chino, he became a cornerstone of Nepali movies and even appeared in the Bollywood film Mary Kom and the Indian web series The Family Man 3.

He was last seen as David Khuju in The Family Man 3, showing he was still making an impact right up until the end.