Netflix bags 'Cirkus' post theatrical rights at record price: Report

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 12:52 pm
Netflix bags 'Cirkus' post theatrical rights at record price: Report
Is Netflix going to stage Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus'?

Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, will be arriving on Netflix after completing its run at the cinema halls, as per some latest reports. The source suggests that the streamer has bought its digital streaming rights "for a record price." Recently, it was reported that Shetty will be flying to Goa to shoot a song in October or November. Let's dive in.

In this article
Details

The 'out-and-out situation comedy' marks the actor-director duo's third collaboration

The official Twitter handle of LetsOTT Global revealed recently that the "out-and-out situation comedy" flick will be coming to Netflix after releasing in the theaters. Cirkus marks the third collaboration between Singh and Shetty. To note, Shetty's Dilwale, Singham, and Golmaal Returns are currently available on Netflix. Meanwhile, fans of Singh can watch him in Zoya Akhtar-directorial Dil Dhadakne Do on the platform.

Twitter Post

Here is the post

Cast

Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde part of primary cast

Based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors, the film began production in November last year. Touted to have a lot of slapstick comedy, Singh will be playing double roles for the first time in his career. The movie will also star Varun Sharma (also playing a double role, as attendants to Singh's dual characters), Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde.

Backstory

The team shot with Russian artists in April

While details about the movie have been kept under wraps, in April some photos leaked by the media showed Shetty and his team shooting with a group of international artists. The Russian artists were donning extravagant clothing and head-gear, probably for a dance number, and were spotted at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio. Singh was also present on the sets till the evening on that day.

Information

Shetty recently wrapped up 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' as host

Singh's frequent co-actor and wife Deepika Padukone is also playing a cameo in the movie. Apparently, Shetty wants to pack things up by shooting the song sequence in Goa, a favorite shooting spot for the Golmaal director, to be done later this year. Separately, he wrapped up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently, for which he reportedly charged Rs. 49 lakh per episode!

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' to release in July

