Netflix confirms final 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' season

Four episode final season scheduled 2027

The last season packs four episodes and dives into what happens after Pip's earlier investigations in Little Kilton, plus a brand-new mystery.

Familiar faces like Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, and Jude Morgan-Collie are back.

Holly Jackson, who also helps produce the show, hinted we'll see a darker side of Pip this time around.

The final episodes are set for 2027, with availability varying by region.