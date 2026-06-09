Netflix confirms final 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' season
Entertainment
Netflix just confirmed the third and final season of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, the hit mystery series based on Holly Jackson's novels.
After making it to Netflix's Top 10, the show will end with Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) facing her toughest case yet, inspired by the third book, As Good as Dead.
Four episode final season scheduled 2027
The last season packs four episodes and dives into what happens after Pip's earlier investigations in Little Kilton, plus a brand-new mystery.
Familiar faces like Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, and Jude Morgan-Collie are back.
Holly Jackson, who also helps produce the show, hinted we'll see a darker side of Pip this time around.
The final episodes are set for 2027, with availability varying by region.