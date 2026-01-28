Netflix drops animated 'Stranger Things' prequel, 'Tales from '85'

Why should you care?

This new series brings back the original Hawkins kids (younger Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin and Max) voiced by a new cast while also introducing at least one new character (Nikki Baxter) and dives into how Hawkins is dealing with the weird fallout from past Upside Down events.

Inspired by classic '80s cartoons, creators Matt and Ross Duffer say animation lets them capture Hawkins's magic in a whole new way—no original cast needed.

It's also part of Netflix's bigger plan to expand the Stranger Things universe, though fans are curious if spinoffs can live up to the original's vibe.