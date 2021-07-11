Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Sweet Girl' trailer: Father-daughter duo fights for family and justice
Entertainment

'Sweet Girl' trailer: Father-daughter duo fights for family and justice

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 12:10 am

Popularly known as Khal Drogo and Aquaman, actor Jason Momoa is set to appear in a different role in his upcoming film, Sweet Girl. Netflix recently dropped the trailer, which stars Momoa and Isabela Merced in key roles. He plays a devastated husband and a father in the film, which is going to deliver amazing action scenes. Sweet Girl will premiere on August 20.

In this article
About

What is in the trailer?

The trailer begins with Ray Cooper (Momoa) hunted by cops. His life turns upside down when a life-saving drug gets pulled from the market by the pharmaceutical company just before his wife's death. A devastated husband searching for truth lands himself and his daughter Rachel (Merced) in trouble. "If my wife dies, it's your death sentence," says Cooper seeking revenge, while Rachel fights for justice.

Reaction

Netizens praise the trailer for showing a real villain

Netizens praise the trailer for showing a real villain

Momoa is a versatile actor and has been praised for his performance in the trailer. Netizens also liked Rachel, who just doesn't sit in the corner and portray a daddy's little girl, instead, she takes a stand to fight. Also, the movie doesn't show a made-up villain, but a real one — the pharmaceutical company and its greed that destroyed a happy family.

Quote

Look at what netizens have to say

"Yasss finally a movie where daughter is not just sitting there watching her dad go through something dangerous!!! (sic)" wrote a netizen, while another said, "Finally a realistic villain! Big pharma's scarier and responsible for more deaths than any other villain could ever be!"

Cast & Crew

Momoa is also the producer of this flick

Dora The Explorer fame Merced and Momoa are lead actors in this film. Sweet Girl also stars other talented actors like Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-James. Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, it's produced by the Braven actor along with Mendoza, Jeff Fierson, and Brad Peyton. Momoa dropped the trailer on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday.

Projects

Momoa has 'Aquaman 2' and 'Slumberland' in his pipeline

Sweet Girl is not the only project of Momoa with Netflix. He'll also be seen in another flick, Slumberland, which is a fantasy comedy adventure. He has signed a series with Apple TV+ as well. The hunk will appear in Season 2 of See on August 27, alongside Dave Bautista. His other upcoming movies are sci-fi thriller Dune and the second installment of Aquaman.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil look ravaging in 'Vikram' poster

Latest News

Nokia XR20 bags Wi-Fi Alliance certification, launch imminent

Technology

Maserati Levante Hybrid to be launched by end of 2021

Auto

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11 Ultra

Technology

England beat Pakistan in second ODI: List of records broken

Sports

Royal Enfield Himalayan is now up to Rs. 4,600 costlier

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' booked for September-2022

Entertainment

Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' drops on July 30, trailer out soon!

Entertainment

'Money Heist 5': Lisbon, Tokyo, Berlin's BTS pictures tease fans

Entertainment

'Tiger 3': Salman, Katrina to resume shoot from July 23

Entertainment

It's a wrap for 'Bhediya'; check out new motion poster

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Jason Momoa leaves Toronto as he wraps 'See' S03 filming

Entertainment

'Dune' headed for out-of-competition, world premiere at Venice Film Festival

Entertainment

'Geeked Week': All the new releases coming on Netflix

Entertainment

'The Big Day: Collection-2' trailer shows weddings would get grander

Entertainment
Trending Topics