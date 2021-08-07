Home / News / Entertainment News / These are Netflix's four blockbuster follow-up seasons releasing this September
Entertainment

These are Netflix's four blockbuster follow-up seasons releasing this September

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 10:11 pm
These are Netflix's four blockbuster follow-up seasons releasing this September
Four new blockbuster seasons arriving on Netflix this September

Netflix is tight-scheduled this September with four new follow-up seasons of various blockbuster dramas, including Kota Factory, Money Heist, Sex Education, and Lucifer. Meanwhile, the coming days of August will see new follow-ups of The Kissing Booth, Valeria, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Titipo Titipo, and Ride On Time. Now, let's explore September releases.

In this article
#1

'Money Heist' releases its final season on September 3

Alex Pina's most acclaimed creation Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) will bring an end to the biggest heist in the Bank of Spain in the final season. The recently released trailer hints at bloodbath, losses, and misery ahead. Professor (Alvaro Morte) is held hostage by Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). With him losing grip over his gang, Raquel (Itziar Ituno) will be the torch-bearer.

#2

September 10 will see premiere of 'Lucifer' S6

Netflix's occult-detective fiction Lucifer Season 6 will bid adieu to the show. Tom Ellis thinks that "it's only fitting" to have "a proper ending" rather than dragging the show. Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), the Lord of Darkness, will resign from his position and might live "happily live after" with Chloe (Lauren German). There are theories that say Chloe might be immortal and pregnant as well.

#3

'Sex Education' Season 3 to release on September 17

Laurie Nunn's teen-comedy drama, Sex Education tells the story of an insecure teenager Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield). Otis will continue having casual sex in Season 3. Meanwhile, Adam (Connor Swindells) will no more hesitate to publicly accept Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) as his boyfriend. The main focus in the first few episodes will be on Moordale High's enrollment and new headteacher Hope (Hemima Kirke).

#4

'Kota Factory' ready for September release, date not announced yet

Saurabh Khanna's creation, Kota Factory Season 2, will show the aftermath of Vaibhav Pandey's (Mayur More) decision of going to the Maheshwari coaching center, leaving behind his friends and love Vartika (Revathi Pillai). Vaibhav might find it difficult to survive in Maheshwari. If that happens, his ambition of making it to IIT will collapse. Let's see where the new releases take us ahead.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Amitabh, Shraddha, Sonakshi to team up for Independence Day project?

Latest News

Amitabh, Shraddha, Sonakshi to team up for Independence Day project?

Entertainment

Tokyo Games: India register their best medal haul at Olympics

Sports

Domestic abuse: Honey Singh calls wife's allegations 'false' and 'malicious'

Entertainment

Youth Akali leader shot dead in Punjab, 20 rounds fired

India

This 3-wheel electric scooter caters to the disabled and elderly

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Stranger Things' S4 teaser hints at new monster, 2022 release

Entertainment

'Cry Macho' trailer: Clint Eastwood's unexpected journey to Texas

Entertainment

Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' raises awareness about Braille through its title font

Entertainment

'Kota Factory' 2: What can be expected from this season?

Entertainment

'Navarasa' anthology review: Some shorts achieve brilliance, some are average

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Kota Factory' 2: What can be expected from this season?

Entertainment

Has 'Sex/Life' season two received a nod from Netflix?

Entertainment

'Money Heist' S05 trailer: Will gang complete robbery without Professor?

Entertainment

'Lucifer' season six: Get ready for the Angel this September

Entertainment

Netflix News

TIFF to honor 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain

Entertainment

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

Entertainment

'Never Have I Ever' season three: What can you expect?

Entertainment

Listed: The anticipated releases hitting different OTT platforms this month

Entertainment

'Kate' trailer: Beware! Mary Elizabeth Winstead is on a hunt

Entertainment
Trending Topics