Entertainment

It's a wrap: Netflix ends 'Geeked Week' in style!

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 12:12 am

The final day of Netflix's Geeked Week marked a fantastic end to the virtual event of our favorite shows, movies, anime, and video games. On the fifth day, the streaming platform took us through some engaging titles, including The Witcher, Resident Evil, and more. Considering the massive success, we wouldn't be surprised if Geeked Week returns once more, with further announcements, teasers, and updates.

In this article
Animated series

'League of Legends Arcane' announced, 'Cuphead and Mugman' lead revealed

'League of Legends Arcane' announced, 'Cuphead and Mugman' lead revealed

League of Legends is expanding yet again, with a new Netflix animated series titled Arcane. It is coming this fall, and we have an exclusive clip. The story follows "the origins of two iconic League champions, and the power that will tear them apart." Cuphead and Mugman is also here as an animated series. Wayne Brady was confirmed as the voice of King Dice.

Twitter Post

'Arcane' teaser: There's nothing like a little sibling rivalry

Horror

'Castlevania' spin-off series officially confirmed, season four to stream soon

The Castlevania universe just got bigger. Its fourth and final season is streaming on Netflix, and already a new spin-off series of the adult animation got announced. A truly bittersweet feeling for fans. The upcoming series will focus on Richter Belmont (son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, and it will take us back to the time of the French Revolution in 1792.

Information

'Splinter Cell' first look revealed, 'Captain Laserhawk' coming to Netflix

Sam Fisher is back. We got the first look from Splinter Cell animated series, and it looks all kinds of awesome. It will be written by Derek Kolstad, the one who created the John Wick franchise. Meanwhile, the adaptation of the Far Cry 3 expansion Blood Dragon titled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, created by Adi Shankar, was announced as well.

Information

Meet the cast of 'Resident Evil' live-action series

Moving on, 'Resident Evil' live-action series is officially in production, with Lance Reddick leading the cast as Albert Wesker. There'll be eight episodes, each expected to last an hour. The other cast members include Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez.

Twitter Post

Been dying to announce this, Netflix can't conceal its excitement

Details

'The Witcher' season 2 teaser is out, WitcherCon announced

Please welcome Geralt of Rivia, everyone! The streamer dropped a very short teaser of season two, and it's all about Ciri. It looks like she will get her training from Geralt at Kaer Morhen. The show stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, and Yasen Atour among others. Also, WitcherCon (a Comic Con but only for Witcher) is coming on July.

Twitter Post

Watch: 'The Witcher' Season 2 teaser is here

Information

'Stranger Things' set for an epic crossover with Smite

Stranger Things fans were treated with exclusive footage in its crossover with Smite. It shows Demogorgon and The Mind Flayer battle Eleven and Hopper, while '80s music played in the background. Smite will be getting the event on July 13 for its Battle Pass system.

Twitter Post

Here's the first gameplay from 'Stranger Things' in Smite

