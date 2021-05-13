Netflix's 'Lupin' part 2 new trailer: Gentleman thief is back

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 01:33 am

Netflix recently released a trailer for Lupin part 2, and boy, is it edgy! The gentleman thief Assane Diop, played by French actor Omar Sy with elan, once again seems in the midst of danger, as he is on a quest against the evil rich man, Hubert Pellegrini. He is also on a revenge spree. The five-episode-long part 2 will premiere on June 11.

Trailer

Diop's son has been kidnapped, he is desperate for revenge

The trailer for part 2 begins with Diop desperate to find his son, Raoul. He has apparently been kidnapped by none other than Pellegrini. His mission now is to get his kid back and avenge his father's death involving the Pellegrini family. The touching backstory provides Lupin a lot of heart and depth, and for an action-packed show like this, these things matter.

Wanted

Assane Diop is now the most wanted man in France

We also find Diop facing pressure from the authorities. After all, he has been named the most wanted man in France. The costumes are outstanding and stylish, pacing of the trailer is impeccable, and the rap song in the background just adds to the suave vibe of Lupin. We surely can't wait to see what plans he has in motion to reveal Pellegrini's crimes.

Part 3

The binge-worthy show is getting a part 3, Omar confirmed

Along with the trailer release, makers brought another great news for Lupin fans. The binge-worthy show is getting a part 3, people! The news was confirmed by Omar himself after a journalist pointed out the part 3 announcement inside of the part 2 release date. "We can't hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!," Omar tweeted back to the journalist.

Twitter Post

We can't hide anything from you, says lead actor

Most-watched

First French show to break into Netflix's US Top 10

The gritty heist drama premiered on Netflix with five episodes on January 8 this year. It climbed up the rankings pretty quickly and became the first French show to break into the streaming service's Top 10 list in the United States and many other countries. Lupin is Netflix's most-watched original show of this year and was reportedly viewed by over 70 million households.

'Lupin'

The show is based on a character from the 1900s

Lupin is based on a fictional character called Arsene Lupin, a masterful thief, which was first written in the 1900s by French author Maurice Leblanc. Co-starring in the gripping tale of the charming gentleman burglar is Ludivine Sagnier, Etan Simon, Fargass Assande, Antoine Gouy, Herve Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, and Vincent Garanger. The show has been created by George Kay and François Uzan.