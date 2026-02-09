Netflix sets release date for 'Accused' starring Konkona Sen Sharma
Entertainment
Netflix is bringing "Accused," starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta, to your screens on February 27, 2026.
Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharma Productions, the film dives into what happens when a respected London doctor faces a serious accusation—showing how trust can break down fast and how quickly things can spiral.
What happens when the truth isn't clear?
Instead of simple good guys or bad guys, "Accused" explores the messy reality of one woman's word against another's.
Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, it looks at how friendships are tested when everyone's under pressure—and asks what it really costs to pick sides when the truth isn't clear.