After trending #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan, netizens want these actresses to play Sita

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 03:57 pm

Netizens do not want Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Hindu goddess Sita

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan drew the ire of netizens for apparently demanding Rs. 12 crore to play Sita in an upcoming mythological drama. While the surge in fees was the initial point of criticism, soon, Kapoor being married to a person of a different faith became the main issue. Now, Twitterati is suggesting actresses who would be "better-suited" to play the Hindu mythological goddess.

'Cannot see selfish woman like her in Maata Sita's role'

Notably, the film in discussion is Sita - The Incarnation, which is set to be based on the epic Ramayana. One netizen opined the only Ramayana character they would accept for Kapoor to play was that of villainous Surpanakha. An old picture of Kapoor walking away as an underprivileged child holds onto her was also shared, using it to call the actress "selfish".

'Hindustan is ashamed of her': BJP leader Gaurav Goel

Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Anushka Shetty were popular choices

People held that Sita, who is considered to be a goddess, should be played by someone who "respects Hindu culture." A Twitter user noted: "'Taimur's Mother' will not be my Sita Mata," as #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan trended with more than 28K tweets on the platform. Names of Keerthy Suresh and Anushka Shetty came up as worthy choices. Other top contenders were Kangana Ranaut and Yami Gautam.

'Kareena was not approached for the role,' stated makers

Earlier, writer confirmed Kapoor is yet to seal the deal

To note, KV Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of the upcoming movie, had earlier clarified Kapoor was not a confirmed choice. This failed to douse the fire though. Haryana BJP leader Arun Yadav posted a video, giving out a message to "all nationalists". "How can anyone think that Taimur's mother/Saif Ali Khan's wife can play Sita? What qualities of Sita does she have?" he asked.

Multiple 'Ramayana'-inspired ventures under production currently

While the leading actress is yet to be decided, the multilingual movie will be directed by Alaukik Desai. This is not the only Ramayana-inspired movie in development currently. While Prabhas is leading Adipurush, Ramayana 3D is also in plans. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu is going to be Ram in this ambitious project, whereas Hrithik Roshan will be Ravan. Deepika Padukone might be the female lead.