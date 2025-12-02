Next Article
'Never step away': Miss Universe Bosch denies rigging claims
Entertainment
Fatima Bosch, the new Miss Universe from Mexico, is shutting down rumors that her win was rigged.
In a recent Nightline interview, she addressed talk about stepping down after leading a walkout over a disagreement with pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil—who has since apologized.
Bosch stands firm and focuses on her role
Bosch called the rigging accusations and claims of family ties to the pageant owner a "campaign of hate."
She made it clear she's not giving up her crown, saying, "I will never step away from this crown."
Instead, she's focused on using her platform to empower women and help others.