New India Foundation Book Fellowship accepting yearly applications from 2026
Starting in 2026, the New India Foundation (NIF) Book Fellowship, which supports nonfiction writers in India, will open applications just once a year for three months.
Winners get a monthly stipend, editorial help, mentorship, and join a network of writers and thinkers.
NIF board cites demand and variety
Switching to an annual cycle is meant to spark more variety in topics and let writers reapply sooner.
NIF board member Niaraja Gopal Jayal called it "The move to an annual fellowship is a natural next step for NIF."
Fellow board member Srinath Raghavan pointed out that demand is high, showing how important nonfiction has become for understanding modern India.
NIF aims to grow alumni network
With yearly cohorts, NIF hopes to grow its alumni network and keep great nonfiction books coming.
The foundation sees nonfiction as key to making sense of India's story—and wants to keep backing authors who shape that conversation.