'The Tomorrow War' to 'Vakeel Saab': Amazon Prime's new releases

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 01:26 pm

Given the times, theaters won't be fully functional soon. For our dose of entertainment, we've to depend on the OTT platforms.

In this light, Amazon Prime Video has a wide array of titles releasing in the coming days.

Chris Pratt's futuristic actioner The Tomorrow War will make its debut on July 2 (a long wait).

It has Pratt traveling into future to save humanity.

New release

Tom Clancy's action-drama 'Without Remorse' to release on April 30

International Amazon original, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse will start streaming on April 30.

The movie says the story of a Navy SEAL named John Clark and his journey to extract revenge for his wife's murder. Things turn awry when he finds himself trapped in a bigger conspiracy.

It stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy and Guy Pearce.

Remake

Watch out! Pawan Kalyan's 'Pink' remake also releasing soon

Another highly anticipated movie Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan will also start streaming on Amazon Prime on April 30.

The film is inspired by the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink and talks about the importance of a woman's consent as well as the inherent patriarchy.

The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj.

Series

Further, 'The Handmaid's Tale' is returning with a fourth season

The fourth season of much-loved dystopic drama The Handmaid's Tale will also premiere on the platform on April 30.

The new season will focus on June and other handmaids trying to be a part of an uprising against the Eyes, collaborating with an underground resistance movement known as MayDay.

The renegade handmaids were last depicted trying to hide from the Eyes.

Reality show

Get your dose of comedy from 'LOL- Hasse to Phasse'

The audiences will also be able to enjoy bouts of laughter as Amazon Prime is also bringing a comedy reality show LOL- Hasse to Phasse on its platform on April 30.

The show hosted by funny men Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani will feature big names from the world of comedy like Sunil Grover, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Gaurav Gera and many others.