'Friendship': Makers release new poster on star Harbhajan Singh's birthday

Harbhajan Singh celebrated 41st birthday by releasing new poster for 'Friendship'

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is warming up to impress fans with his first major role in the Tamil movie Friendship soon. While the project is set to release later this year, makers have released a new poster to celebrate Singh's 41st birthday on Saturday. Singh plays a mechanical engineering student in this campus flick directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. Here's more.

Twitter Post

Check out the colorful poster here

Post

Lyrical video of a song was also released

The poster featured Bhajji and his co-stars posing with swag. The men had blue shirts and white dhoti on; female lead Losliya Mariyanesan (Tamil Bigg Boss 3-fame) donned a gorgeous saree and goggles. It seems to be part of a high-beat dance number. Makers also released a lyrical video of Adichu Parakkaviduma song and its Telugu and Hindi versions—Arichi Aragadheeyamma and Aaja Chal Tu Wahan.

Information

Action King Arjun and Sathish have important roles

Notably, Losliya has voiced the female portion in the Tamil version of the newly released song. Makers will reportedly launch the film in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages simultaneously. Announced last year, the project is produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi and Ram Maddukuri. Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, Friendship also stars Action King Arjun and Sathish in important roles.

Twitter Post

The new single has been released in three languages

Plot

'It'll deal with friendship, action, sports, emotions all at once'

Touted to be a complete entertainment package, the upcoming movie deals with "friendship, action, sports, and emotions all at once with social content." Bhajji is reportedly going to lead fellow first-year friends to escape from all the ragging done by their seniors. These tactics will most likely not go without consequences, and viewers will have to satiate their curiosity when the film drops.

Details

Singh was criticized for paying tribute to Bhindranwale recently

Makers released the first teaser of Friendship in March. Singh is hardly new to the entertainment field, having done a supporting role in the upcoming Tamil movie Dikkiloona and special appearances Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Second Hand Husband, among others. Recently, Singh had received flak for paying tribute to Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He later apologized, saying he uploaded the post in "haste."