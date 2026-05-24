New 'Rao Bahadur' behind the scenes highlights Maha and Dev Entertainment May 24, 2026

A new behind-the-scenes video for Rao Bahadur just dropped, showing how much work went into bringing this Telugu period horror-comedy to life.

From detailed set designs to unique character looks, director Venkatesh Maha and lead actor Satya Dev are pulling out all the stops.

The film hits theaters July 3, 2026.