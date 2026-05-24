New 'Rao Bahadur' behind the scenes highlights Maha and Dev
A new behind-the-scenes video for Rao Bahadur just dropped, showing how much work went into bringing this Telugu period horror-comedy to life.
From detailed set designs to unique character looks, director Venkatesh Maha and lead actor Satya Dev are pulling out all the stops.
The film hits theaters July 3, 2026.
Dev transformed into regal elderly character
Satya Dev completely disappears into his role as a regal elderly man, thanks to bald caps, prosthetics, a gray wig, thick beard, and curled mustache.
Deepa Thomas stars as the female lead alongside Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, and Anand Bharathi.
This marks Maha and Dev's second team-up after Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.
Parmar shoots, Sai scores 'Rao Bahadur'
Presented by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment, Rao Bahadur features cinematography by Kartik Parmar and music from Smaran Sai.
The BTS clip also reveals the long shooting days and intricate makeup routines that made these transformations possible.