What's streaming this week: 'Ray', 'Grahan', 'Thaen' and more

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 02:01 pm

'Ray', 'Grahan', 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' and more: What all are streaming this week

June has been pretty entertaining since the start, owing to the various shows and movies that got released across all OTT platforms. This week is also bringing us many such anticipated releases. For example, Netflix will be streaming anthology movie Ray, the second seasons of The Naked Director and Too Hot to Handle, while Grahan will air on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's listing some.

Netflix

'Ray': Satyajit Ray's stories to come alive on June 25

Ray, one of the most anticipated movies on Netflix, will start streaming on June 25. The anthology, starring stalwarts like Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, and Gajraj Rao, among others, is a four-part series based on short stories by ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The parts, directed by three different directors, have been titled Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa and Spotlight.

Also Netflix

'Too Hot To Handle' and 'The Naked Director' also returning

Netflix will also be returning with the second season of Too Hot To Handle on June 23. On that day, its first four episodes will drop, and the rest six will come after a week. This American-British reality dating game show is based on The Contest from Seinfeld. Up next, Japanese semi-biographical comedy-drama The Naked Director will stream its second season from June 24.

ZEE5

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' to premiere on June 25 on ZEE5

The web series, about two families whose their loved ones died in Indo-Pak wars, will premiere on ZEE5 on June 25. A Zindagi original, the show stars Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, whose characters have lost their respective fathers to these wars. Talking about it, director Haseeb Hasan said, "It is a reflection of positivity beyond borders, religion and societal biases."

Details

'Grahan' hits Hotstar June 24, 'Thaen' to get SonyLiv release

Upcoming series Grahan, based on the mass killings of the Sikhs in 1984, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 24. The crime-suspense drama stars Zoya Hussain and Pawan Malhotra in lead roles as father and daughter, respectively. Another anticipated release hitting this week is the Tamil drama film Thaen. The film, directed by Ganesh Vinayakan, will start streaming on SonyLiv on June 25.