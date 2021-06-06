Home / News / Entertainment News / From 'Loki' to 'Bhoot Police', everything coming to Disney+ Hotstar
From 'Loki' to 'Bhoot Police', everything coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 06:31 pm
From 'Loki' to 'Bhoot Police', everything coming to Disney+ Hotstar
Here are all the new releases coming to Disney+ Hotstar

This is an exciting time for digital platforms with so much diverse content available. What truly makes it even more interesting is the continuous new releases heading our way. Recently, Disney+ Hotstar announced its slate of new titles and viewers are beyond excited. From Bhoot Police to Marvel's Loki to Tomorrowland, here's everything coming to Disney+ Hotstar in the next four months.

June is packed with several highly-awaited releases

June started strong with Raya and the Last Dragon that released on June 4. Tom Hiddleston's Loki series is coming to Hotstar on June 9. New episodes will air every Wednesday. The second season of the Zenimation will open on June 11 trying to replicate the first season's success. Luca opens on June 18 while the Wolfgang documentary hits the platform on June 25.

July is a steady mix of old and new releases

July is packed with many new and old releases. The highly-anticipated Marvel Studios' Black Widow premieres on July 9. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer will be available for an extra fee over the subscription. Original series Turner and Hooch opens July 16, while the Stuntman documentary releases on July 23. Playing With Sharks documentary and Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life are also coming on July 23.

August and September loaded with exciting content as well

Other significant July releases include Jungle Cruise, Short Circuit, and Garfield that will arrive on July 30. Meanwhile, the documentary Growing Up Animal will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 20. Also, we might get to see Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police releasing in September. Producers have already signed the deal with the streamer.

Several other big releases coming to OTT platforms

Many movies with big budgets and massive stars have recently turned to the OTT platforms due to the pandemic. Farhan Akhtar's Toofan and Vidya Balan's Sherni are both going to be Amazon Prime Video releases. While Toofan's release date was postponed, Sherni is releasing on June 18. Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka-starring Kartik Aaryan as a journalist is coming to Netflix. A release is still awaited.

