NewsBytes recommends: 'ASSI' trailer--Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy shine
The trailer for ASSI just dropped, featuring Taapsee Pannu as Raavi, a lawyer fighting for justice in a tough gang-rape case.
With Kani Kusruti as the survivor and Revathy as the judge, the film highlights how common sexual violence is in India—a line in the trailer, "Eighty. Per Day. Everyday." really hits home.
Expect powerful performances and appearances from Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.
Release date and streaming info
ASSI is hitting theaters worldwide on February 20, 2026—no word yet on streaming or digital releases.
More about the film
Directed by Anubhav Sinha (of Mulk and Thappad fame), ASSI dives into issues like corruption, patriarchy, and how society often looks away from sexual violence.
The film aims to spark conversation around topics that matter but are too often ignored.