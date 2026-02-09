NewsBytes recommends: 'ASSI' trailer--Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy shine Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

The trailer for ASSI just dropped, featuring Taapsee Pannu as Raavi, a lawyer fighting for justice in a tough gang-rape case.

With Kani Kusruti as the survivor and Revathy as the judge, the film highlights how common sexual violence is in India—a line in the trailer, "Eighty. Per Day. Everyday." really hits home.

Expect powerful performances and appearances from Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.