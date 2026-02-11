NewsBytes recommends: 'Bandwaale' trailer--Yashraj Mukhate's poetry, music, and humor
The makers recently shared the trailer for Bandwaale, starring Shalini Pandey as Mariam—a small-town poet who shares her work online to carve out her own identity.
The poetry, written by Kausar Munir, captures those feelings you can't always say out loud.
The story of a small-town poet
Mariam teams up with Robo and DJ Psycho. Together they use music, poetry, and humor to push past the limits of their town—proving that creativity and friendship can open new doors when things get tough.
Everything to know about the series
The series is created by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire (with direction by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari), with original songs from Yashraj Mukhate making his long-format debut.
The cast includes Zahan Kapoor, Kirkire himself, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Anupama Kumar alongside Pandey.
Bandwaale streams on Prime Video from February 13 in India and over 240 countries.