NewsBytes recommends: 'Charak: Fair of Faith' teaser--mystical, haunting, and eerie
Entertainment
The first teaser for "Charak: Fair of Faith" was first reported in February 2026, and it's all about the mysterious vibes of rural Bengal during the intense Charak mela festival.
The film dives into a community clinging to old rituals, hoping this festival will finally grant their wishes.
Expect haunting visuals—think deep red tones, eerie traditions, and a real look at where faith ends and fanaticism begins.
Catch it in theaters March 6, 2026.
Meet the team behind the film
Directed by Shieladitya Moulik with a screenplay from Farauq Malik, the film stars Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta and more.
Produced by Sudipto Sen and presented by PEN Studios, this one's aiming to bring Indian occult folklore to life in a way that feels both universal and fresh.