NewsBytes recommends: 'Charak: Fair of Faith' teaser--mystical, haunting, and eerie

'Charak: Fair of Faith' teaser--mystical, haunting, and eerie Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

The first teaser for "Charak: Fair of Faith" was first reported in February 2026, and it's all about the mysterious vibes of rural Bengal during the intense Charak mela festival.

The film dives into a community clinging to old rituals, hoping this festival will finally grant their wishes.

Expect haunting visuals—think deep red tones, eerie traditions, and a real look at where faith ends and fanaticism begins.

Catch it in theaters March 6, 2026.