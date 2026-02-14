NewsBytes Recommends: 'Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die'--quirky, fun, thoughtful

The movie throws its characters into chaos—with zombie teens and assassins in animal masks—while poking fun at our tech-obsessed world. Critics are loving Rockwell's energetic performance and the film's bold style; The Guardian called it "scrappy" but full of energy.

A good pick for the weekend

Fans say it's fun and surprisingly thoughtful.

Some reviews compare its fragmented story to "Black Mirror," adding that the creative messiness is part of the charm.

If you're up for something different (and a bit wild), this one is worth checking out for Rockwell alone.