NewsBytes recommends: John Mayer's long-awaited India concert
John Mayer is finally performing live in India for the first time—catch him on February 11, 2026, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Your old tickets still work, so no worries if you already grabbed one.
Venue, getting there, and tickets
Getting to Mahalaxmi Racecourse is pretty straightforward—trains, busses, taxis, or ride-shares all work.
Tickets are being sold through BookMyShow Live, with pre-sale and general sale phases.
Heads up: Mumbai traffic can get wild on event days, so plan to arrive early.
What to expect from the show
Expect classics like "Gravity," "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland."
Mayer said playing in India feels both humbling and exhilarating—so fans can look forward to a heartfelt night of music he's wanted to bring here for years.