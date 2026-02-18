NewsBytes recommends: 'Kohrra' S02--gripping, raw, and real
"Kohrra" Season 2 just dropped on Netflix and is already making waves.
The crime thriller, led by Barun Sobti and Mona Singh, pulled in 1,600,000 views with 7,700,000 hours watched worldwide.
What makes 'Kohrra' S02 a must-watch
Sobti and Singh are getting shoutouts for their low-key but powerful acting as police officers digging into a murder case.
The story follows them as they try to solve the mysterious death of a woman found at her brother's home—while juggling their own messy lives.
With direction from Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, the series stands out as more than just another whodunit—it's also about what makes these characters tick.
Stream it on Netflix
If you're into binge-worthy mysteries with strong performances (and want something available in Hindi and Punjabi, with English subtitles), "Kohrra" S02 is definitely worth your time.