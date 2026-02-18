NewsBytes recommends: 'Kohrra' S02--gripping, raw, and real

What makes 'Kohrra' S02 a must-watch

Sobti and Singh are getting shoutouts for their low-key but powerful acting as police officers digging into a murder case.

The story follows them as they try to solve the mysterious death of a woman found at her brother's home—while juggling their own messy lives.

With direction from Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, the series stands out as more than just another whodunit—it's also about what makes these characters tick.