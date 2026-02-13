NewsBytes recommends: 'Kohrra' Season 2--gripping, gritty, and real
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped Kohrra Season 2, and it's all about a twisty murder case set in rural Punjab.
Barun Sobti returns and Mona Singh joins the cast as the new lead cop, investigating the death of a woman found in her brother's barn.
As they dig deeper, family secrets start to unravel, pulling everyone—her husband, brother, and more—into the mess.
The show is an easy binge-watch
If you're into crime thrillers with real depth, Kohrra delivers sharp writing and clever dialogue that keeps things tense but human.
The show nails the vibe of Punjab with moody visuals and authentic music.
With only six episodes streaming on Netflix, it's an easy binge for fans who love mysteries that keep you guessing till the end.