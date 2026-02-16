NewsBytes Recommends: 'O'Romeo'--Shahid Kapoor's gangster drama is raw, powerful

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, set in the gritty world of Bombay, released in theaters on Feb 13, 2026. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as gangster Ustara and Triptii Dimri as Afsha, who's out for revenge against gangster Jalal (Avinash Tiwary). It's the fourth time Kapoor teams up with Bhardwaj.

Performances are the backbone of this film Kapoor nails the role of a gangster torn between love and loyalty, while Dimri brings real depth to Afsha's quest for justice.

Tiwary makes Jalal a convincingly menacing villain, keeping tensions high throughout.

Bhardwaj's direction keeps the story engaging throughout Bhardwaj's direction is sharp—every scene feels purposeful and tight.

The story moves along without unnecessary detours, though some might wish the second half picked up speed a bit more.