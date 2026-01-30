NewsBytes recommends: 'With Love' trailer--coming-of-age romance that tugs at heartstrings Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

The trailer for With Love just dropped, giving us a peek at a heartfelt Tamil romance about a young schoolboy falling for his schoolmate while a young girl is also in love with another person.

The film follows their journey from school days into adulthood, showing all the ups and downs as they wrestle with whether to finally confess.