NewsBytes recommends: 'With Love' trailer--coming-of-age romance that tugs at heartstrings
The trailer for With Love just dropped, giving us a peek at a heartfelt Tamil romance about a young schoolboy falling for his schoolmate while a young girl is also in love with another person.
The film follows their journey from school days into adulthood, showing all the ups and downs as they wrestle with whether to finally confess.
Know more about the film
Directed by newcomer Madhan, With Love stars Abishan Jeevinth (in his first lead role) and Anaswara Rajan (making her return to Tamil cinema). The movie has music from Sean Roldan.
Mark your calendars—With Love hits theaters worldwide on February 6, 2026, and will stream on Netflix after its big-screen run.
If you're into coming-of-age romances or just love rooting for shy couples, this one might be worth checking out!