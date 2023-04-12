Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Singer Nikhita Gandhi on why auto-tuning isn't the problem

#NewsBytesExclusive: Singer Nikhita Gandhi on why auto-tuning isn't the problem

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 12, 2023, 02:09 pm 4 min read

Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi's latest single, 'Aaj Kal' was released on Wednesday

She has delivered three back-to-back chartbusters. Earlier Shehzada's Chedkhaniyan and Munda Sona Hoon Main became popular dance numbers before they were succeeded by Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Meet singer Nikhita Gandhi who's had a fantastic start to 2023, and is on a spree of performing live concerts across India. She speaks to NewsBytes about Bollywood music, auto-tuning, and more.

How has 2023 been for you, so far?

It has been quite overwhelming how this new year began for me. I did not quite expect it, honestly. I had back-to-back hit songs this year, and all three of them have almost become Jugnu (by Badshah)-level hit songs. First I had the Shehzada songs but the best response I have received so far is for Tere Pyaar Mein. The love is very overwhelming.

What would be your favorite song of yours?

Within my first year in Bollywood, back in 2017-18, I sang a song called Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal. It also got nominated for the Filmfare Award. It is an underdog of my discography; anyone who has heard it would agree to it. It's unanimously my favorite song of mine. It is a very beautiful and underappreciated composition.

How would you define your music?

Defining music is a very ever-changing process since music continues to grow old, just as I do with time. I have often looked back at the songs that I've sung and wondered why I sang them. It's very fluid; my music evolves with my emotions and personality. I don't think I've ever been very gender-defined with my music.

How do you think has the present-day audience evolved?

I'm very excited about where music is going right now, globally as well as in India. A lot of pillars have been shaken, and walls have come down, as we don't have a set formula at present. You don't know what is trending and what won't work. The best thing you can do as an artist is to create without thinking much.

Compared to the West, does India have very movie-centric music?

The Indian music industry isn't really movie-centered these days. This would have been the case five or 10 years ago. But with time, it has become a lot more abstract than just film music. In fact, if you've noticed, the number of songs in a film has been reduced. The music industry is slowly growing as a whole and isn't solely dependent on movies.

What's your take on auto-tuning of songs?

Auto-tuning is slightly misconstrued. First, everyone uses auto-tune, by which I mean the tuning software; it adds a certain character to the voice. Auto-tune isn't always used to enhance a person's voice. People also use it wrongly by using a generic tuner which makes a person sound worse. There is a way to use it. Auto-tune isn't really the problem but is rather important.

You've worked with the best music composers, who's your favorite?

I've always had the good fortune of working with a lot of good composers in and outside Bollywood. If there is one person I definitely owe my career to, it's AR Rahman. I started my journey with him. If it wasn't for him, I would still have been practicing dentistry somewhere in India or abroad. I owe a lot of my journey to him.

Walk us through your new/upcoming singles

After last week's release of Kala Doreya, my new single Aaj Kal was dropped on Wednesday. The audio drop is a beloved song composed by Anurag Saikia, written by Avinash Chouhan, and sung by me. I have one more single that I will be doing with rapper Bali for Boombox. The song will be released early next month.