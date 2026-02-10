Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra's 'Varanasi' 'incredible!'
Entertainment
Nick Jonas is hyped about Priyanka Chopra's big Bollywood comeback in Varanasi.
On The Zach Sang Show, he called the film "incredible" and shared how impressed he was by her dedication—she's been shooting on and off for the last 14 months!
Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is already getting attention worldwide before its release.
Meanwhile, know more about 'Varanasi'
Priyanka stars as Mandakini alongside Mahesh Babu's Rudhra, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the villain.
The movie mixes time travel with Indian culture, stretching from 2000 BC to 2027, and promises epic action inspired by Indiana Jones.
One highlight: Mahesh Babu appears as Lord Rama.
Mark your calendar—Varanasi hits theaters on April 7, 2027!