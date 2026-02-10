Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra's 'Varanasi' 'incredible!' Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Nick Jonas is hyped about Priyanka Chopra's big Bollywood comeback in Varanasi.

On The Zach Sang Show, he called the film "incredible" and shared how impressed he was by her dedication—she's been shooting on and off for the last 14 months!

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is already getting attention worldwide before its release.