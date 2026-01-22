Nicole Kidman wraps up her world tour with an Antarctic adventure
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman just officially visited all seven continents!
She shared some joyful snaps on Instagram with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, calling it a "Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends."
The trip comes right after a big life change for Kidman—her recent divorce from Keith Urban.
Staying strong and focused on family
Despite the split, Kidman and Urban agreed to keep things smooth for their daughters—no child or spousal support, and each handling their own legal fees.
After celebrating the holidays in Australia, Kidman is back in Nashville, keeping her focus on family and looking ahead to new projects this year.