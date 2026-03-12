Nikki Glaser to return as 'Golden Globes's host for 3rd time
Nikki Glaser is set to host the Golden Globe Awards for the third year in a row on January 10, 2027.
She first made history in 2025 as the show's first solo female host.
Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne praised her authenticity and comedic precision and said she knows how to own the stage.
Glaser's upcoming projects
Glaser's monolog from this year's show pulled in nearly 14 million views in just a day and a half: proof she connects with audiences way beyond TV.
She's also got a Hulu stand-up special, Good Girl, dropping April 24, plus The Fifth Wheel on Netflix with Kim Kardashian coming up, and new film projects, including a Paramount Pictures comedy she will co-write/produce/star in, and a separate romantic comedy produced by Judd Apatow.
Basically: she's everywhere right now.