Nikki Glaser to return as 'Golden Globes's host for 3rd time

Glaser's upcoming projects

Glaser's monolog from this year's show pulled in nearly 14 million views in just a day and a half: proof she connects with audiences way beyond TV.

She's also got a Hulu stand-up special, Good Girl, dropping April 24, plus The Fifth Wheel on Netflix with Kim Kardashian coming up, and new film projects, including a Paramount Pictures comedy she will co-write/produce/star in, and a separate romantic comedy produced by Judd Apatow.

Basically: she's everywhere right now.