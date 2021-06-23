'Shanti': Nikki Tamboli, Millind Gaba's peppy track makes you groove

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 11:58 am

Millind Gaba's new song, Shanti, featuring actor Nikki Tamboli is out now! Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the track is peppy and gets your feet tapping. Also, the music video looks interesting. Popular Punjabi singer Gaba has sung, written, and composed the music of this song, while the additional rap lyrics are by Asli Gold. The music video has been directed by Satti Dhillon.

About

What is in the music video?

Shanti begins with Gaba on stage in a karaoke session. Then, Tamboli enters the room and the lovebirds are seen romancing each other. Gaba does most of the work, from expressing his feelings to shaking a leg, while the Bigg Boss 14 finalist is "just there." However, their dance moves at a beach, on a cruise, and other colorful sets have a good appeal.

Music

Song is a peppy party number

Gaba's Shanti has good beats that make you groove. Unlike Tamboli's previous music video, Tony Kakkar's Number Likh, this new track is a peppy party number with a balanced rhythm. This song has garnered appreciation from the fans, who have also praised Gaba and Tamboli's expressions in the video. Within 24 hours, the song has crossed five million views on YouTube with 331K likes.

Opinion

Lyrics could have been better

Although the lyrics work perfectly with the beats, they could have been better in terms of the meaning. The lines portray women who can only be wooed by paying their bills and new clothes. And some lyrics have no point, "Jab ye makeup karti hai na tab na mask nahi lagati hai." (When she applies makeup, she doesn't wear a mask) - What?!

Verdict

Be more than a prop in music videos, Tamboli!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Tamboli has done three music videos so far. And still, she is just shown as a pretty prop in the music videos. It's time to be more than that and use her platform to encourage others. Coming back to Shanti, the song has less meaningful lyrics, but is a great party track. Verdict: 3.5 stars (song and music video).