Nikki Tamboli slams Prince Narula for body-shaming comment Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Nikki Tamboli, known from Bigg Boss 14, has publicly called out Prince Narula for making a remark about her lips on reality show The 50.

Sharing the viral clip online, she wrote, "So-called husband, father, public figure... This isn't strategy. This isn't a game. This is body-shaming done quietly—the coward's way. If someone spoke about your daughter's body like this, would you laugh too? Cameras don't cancel character. Influence doesn't excuse disrespect."

She also questioned how he'd react if someone spoke about his daughter the same way.