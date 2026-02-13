Nikki Tamboli slams Prince Narula for body-shaming comment
Nikki Tamboli, known from Bigg Boss 14, has publicly called out Prince Narula for making a remark about her lips on reality show The 50.
Sharing the viral clip online, she wrote, "So-called husband, father, public figure... This isn't strategy. This isn't a game. This is body-shaming done quietly—the coward's way. If someone spoke about your daughter's body like this, would you laugh too? Cameras don't cancel character. Influence doesn't excuse disrespect."
She also questioned how he'd react if someone spoke about his daughter the same way.
Narula's team responds to backlash
Responding to the backlash on February 13, Narula's team described his comment as light-hearted spontaneous teasing and wondered why Tamboli waited 12 days to respond.
They also criticized her for mentioning his one-year-old daughter in her post.
Meanwhile, fans online have called out Narula for being insensitive about women's appearances.
Who is Tamboli?
Tamboli is a South Indian actor who shot to fame as Bigg Boss 14 seconds runner-up and has appeared in Telugu films like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu.
She's no stranger to drama on reality shows.