Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer: Is Nicole Kidman creating a cult?
Entertainment

'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer: Is Nicole Kidman creating a cult?

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 09:30 pm

You want to get well? Surrender yourself to Masha! Hulu released the trailer of its new dark-comedy miniseries, Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's book, the soon-to-release show presents the perplexed lives of nine people. They get locked together at a wellness resort, and that's when they face their inner demons. And, Masha holds the thread to their minds.

In this article
Trailer

Nine strangers with nine demons, welcomed at one house

Nine strangers with nine demons, welcomed at one house
Masha welcomes nine strangers at Tranquillum House

The teaser trailer opens with Nicole Kidman's character Masha welcoming the inmates at her Tranquillum House. Masha has chosen nine strangers with nine different evil sides that complement each other. The strangers have come to this resort, far from their hectic suburban lives, to heal from their suffering. Each one hides some kind of damage within, which will get revealed by each passing episode.

Storyline

Masha keeps an eye on all through hidden cameras

"Wellness retreat is such an utter crap," says one to another. Despite being resistant to Tranquillum House's rules, the nine manage to stay together. The 2.42-minute-long clip shows each of them digging their own grave, as a part of meditation, while thinking of their horrific past. Masha keeps an eye on them through the cameras set at every part of the resort.

Wonder

Will everyone be healed or killed when the retreat ends?

Is Masha healing or nurturing strangers into cult?

The strange host emphasizes, "There's nothing to fear," only that there is. The strangers face their fears and start doing things like jumping from a height, kissing the same gender, screaming, etc. We then see Masha about to do a ceremony on the last day, and after a while the police arrives at the resort. Will someone die or is it something worse?

Premiere

First three episodes of the thriller release on August 18

Melissa's character Frances Welty

Is Masha nurturing a cult? That's what the trailer is pointing at. The strange laugh of Melissa McCarthy's character will make you believe that Masha has hypnotized everyone. And, that kind of devotion could even lead to murder. Hulu's miniseries is created by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth. The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers will release on August 18, 2021.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
It does 'Feel(s) Like Ishq' in this latest Netflix anthology

Latest News

It does 'Feel(s) Like Ishq' in this latest Netflix anthology

Entertainment

Bajaj Chetak up for bookings in Mysuru, Aurangabad, and Mangalore

Auto

India bowled out for 225 against Sri Lanka

Sports

Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh in second T20I, level series: Records broken

Sports

'Don't Go Yet': Camila Cabello nails it with sultry moves

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Timothée Chalamet-led 'Dune' trailer impresses, excites for upcoming universal battle

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan bags Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' first poster unveiled

Entertainment

Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27

Entertainment

Raj Kundra arrest aftermath: Those speaking out allegedly receiving threat-calls

Entertainment

For 'Shiv Shastri Balboa,' Anupam Kher collaborates with Neena Gupta

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Netflix's 'Clickbait' teaser trailer displays uncontrolled impulse of social media

Entertainment

'Stranger Things' season four: What we know so far

Entertainment

'Papa' returns in chilling 'Stranger Things' season four trailer

Entertainment

Filming thriller series 'The Undoing' left Nicole Kidman 'physically sick'

Entertainment

Hulu News

The 'Loki' effect: Disney+ to release all originals on Wednesday

Entertainment

'Only Murders in the Building': When crime-genre lovers solve crime

Entertainment

Kumail Nanjiani to play Chippendales, first all-male stripping troupe, founder

Entertainment

First-look: Sebastian Stan, Lily James transform into 'Pam & Tommy'

Entertainment

Hilary Duff to star in 'HIMYM' sequel on Hulu

Entertainment
Trending Topics