No bail for Pearl Puri; complainant's parents contradict each other

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 12:23 pm

Pearl V Puri's bail hearing has been postponed to June 15

Actor Pearl V Puri, arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in a 2019 rape case on June 4, has not been granted bail. His lawyer applied for bail on June 7 and the matter came up for hearing on June 11. However, the bail hearing has been postponed to June 15. He's accused of raping a minor on a set.

Claim

Medical examination of the survivor proved molestation

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the minor's father said her medical examination proved she was molested. She also reportedly picked Puri's picture out of the many pictures shown to her during the investigation. The girl allegedly complained about the incident to her father, after which he went to the police. The medical exam was conducted at Nair Hospital where her mother was also present.

Defense

Extended family of victim's mother supports Puri

Aarti Puri, a family member of the minor's mother Ekta Sharma, however, came out in support of Puri, alleging he was being framed by the girl's father to win an ongoing custody battle. She wrote, "She (Sharma) has been in an extremely toxic marriage for 10 years and does not have her daughter also since 2 years. We including Ekta support Pearl V Puri."

Quote

Aarti claims it's the father's ploy to win custody

Aarti further wrote, "Her (Sharma's) husband creates this whole mess and blame game and eventually finds a devious way of damaging Ekta Sharma's reputation in front of the judicial system so that she does not get custody of her child."

Support

Ekta Kapoor, Aly Goni, and many others supported Puri

Ekta Kapoor made similar accusations against the minor's father and pledged her support to Puri. His co-actors Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza also supported him and refused to believe the allegations. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni called him "the sweetest guy," while Divya Khosla, the wife of T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, also backed the theory of him being framed for the crime.

Information

Mumbai Police DCP claims there is 'evidence against Puri'

When asked about Kapoor's statement claiming that the allegations against Puri were false, the Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil informed that there was evidence against him. He said, "No, the accusations are not false. His name has come up in the investigation. There is evidence against him. That is why the police have arrested him. The truth will be decided in the trial."

Twitter Post

