No bail for Rohit Shetty's attacker in Mumbai court
Entertainment
A Mumbai court has refused interim bail to Ritik Vinod Singh Yadav, one of the 12 people arrested after shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home in February.
Yadav wanted temporary release to attend his wedding this week, but the judge said the charges are too serious and the investigation is at a key stage.
MCOCA invoked in case
The court pointed out that Yadav allegedly watched Shetty's home before the shooting, hinting at organized crime involvement.
Prosecutors argued letting him out now could put witnesses and evidence at risk.
Since Yadav's arrest on February 16, the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked as police look into a wider conspiracy behind the attack.