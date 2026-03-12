No bail for Rohit Shetty's attacker in Mumbai court Entertainment Mar 12, 2026

A Mumbai court has refused interim bail to Ritik Vinod Singh Yadav, one of the 12 people arrested after shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home in February.

Yadav wanted temporary release to attend his wedding this week, but the judge said the charges are too serious and the investigation is at a key stage.