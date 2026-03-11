'No competition': 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' director on 'Dhurandhar's clash

Shankar explains why there's no competition

Shankar had some kind words for Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, saying Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker, but pointed out that both have unique styles.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues Dhar's spy thriller series and will release in Hindi and Telugu.

< em>Ustaad Bhagat Singh tells the story of a tribal boy fighting injustice, with music split between Thaman S (background score) and Devi Sri Prasad (songs).

Fun fact: its release date was moved up after Yash's Toxic got postponed.