'No competition': 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' director on 'Dhurandhar's clash
Both Ustaad Bhagat Singh (starring Pawan Kalyan) and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge are hitting theaters on March 19, 2026.
But don't expect a dramatic box office showdown, director Harish Shankar says the date wasn't his call and feels the films won't compete directly, since they're aimed at different crowds.
Shankar explains why there's no competition
Shankar had some kind words for Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, saying Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker, but pointed out that both have unique styles.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues Dhar's spy thriller series and will release in Hindi and Telugu.
< em>Ustaad Bhagat Singh tells the story of a tribal boy fighting injustice, with music split between Thaman S (background score) and Devi Sri Prasad (songs).
Fun fact: its release date was moved up after Yash's Toxic got postponed.