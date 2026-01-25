'No compromise'—Vijay kicks off political campaign in Tamil Nadu
Actor-turned-politician Vijay just kicked off his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party's campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections in Mahabalipuram.
He told supporters, "We will not bow to any pressure," promising TVK won't compromise its values for anyone.
What's the story?
Vijay called out both major parties—DMK and AIADMK—for giving in to the BJP, saying TVK is the only party with the "guts and attitude" to stand up to them.
He said his mission is about "we are here to save the people and protect the soil from anyone who intends to cause harm," and even started things off by blowing TVK's new whistle symbol, getting cheers from his crowd.
Quick rewind
Vijay launched TVK (launch year not specified in source).
Still, Vijay seems determined to shake things up and bring something new to Tamil Nadu politics.