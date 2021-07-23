Home / News / Entertainment News / Did Vin Diesel's 'tough love' make Dwayne Johnson quit 'Fast-&-Furious'?
Entertainment

Did Vin Diesel's 'tough love' make Dwayne Johnson quit 'Fast-&-Furious'?

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 12:47 pm
Did Vin Diesel's 'tough love' make Dwayne Johnson quit 'Fast-&-Furious'?
Dwayne Johnson left Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious' franchise after its eighth installment

No more Luke Hobbs, people! Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed that he would not appear in the upcoming Fast & Furious movies. Apparently, Vin Diesel's "tough love" and their infamous feud are the reasons behind it. Johnson, who has played Hobbs in several F&F movies, opened up about this during a promotional interview, along with Emily Blunt, for their upcoming film, Jungle Cruise.

In this article
Quote

'The 'Fast & Furious' movies will be without me': Johnson

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said, "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me." His last in the franchise was the eighth installment, The Fate of The Furious and a spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Details

Diesel's approach as 'F&F' producer might have rubbed him wrong

An apparent feud between Diesel, the franchise producer, and Johnson might have triggered this decision. The former, in a talk with Men's Health, implied that his "tough love" helped Johnson emote better in the movie. "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance," he said.

Quote

'I laughed and I laughed hard,' Johnson on Diesel's comment

"Not Felliniesque, but I'd do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing," Diesel added. To this, the ex-wrestler reacted saying, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh. And I'll leave it at that."

Next Release

Meanwhile, Johnson and Blunt are booked for a 'Jungle Cruise'

Blunt then slyly added, "Just Thank God he was there. Thank God. He carried you through that." "Felliniesque," the Jumanji 2 actor quipped, referring to a technique named after Italian director Federico Fellini, who was known for his bizarre and extravagant films. These two are set to appear in Jungle Cruise, which is based on Disneyland's ride, and is releasing on July 30.

Projects

The Rock has 'Black Adam' and 'Red Notice' in pipeline

After Jungle Cruise, Johnson's next release is Red Notice on November 12. Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will also feature in this action-drama. Further, The Rock is making his superhero debut with DC flick, Black Adam. He has recently finished the shooting of the film, which will also star Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Shilpa Shetty will not be served summon in pornography case

Latest News

Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone in India launched at Rs. 20,000

Technology

Kartik Aaryan bags Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' first poster unveiled

Entertainment

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI: Dhawan elects to bat

Sports

Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27

Entertainment

Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend

World

Latest Entertainment News

For 'Shiv Shastri Balboa,' Anupam Kher collaborates with Neena Gupta

Entertainment

'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' took my heart away

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty will not be served summon in pornography case

Entertainment

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel marks Marvel entry

Entertainment

Charting Akshay Kumar's journey from Rs. 5K to Rs. 135cr

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Jungle Cruise': Complete round-up of the Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt-starrer

Entertainment

'Black Adam': It's a wrap for Dwayne Johnson's DC film!

Entertainment

'Jungle Cruise' trailer: Dwayne Johnson's love for jungles continues

Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson teases 'Black Adam' costume, shares behind-the-scenes photos

Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson News

Netflix is ready to serve 'Red Notice' on November 12

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas earns Rs. 3 crore per Instagram post?

Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson's epic release date announcement for 'Black Adam'

Entertainment

Other choices instead of Chris Hemsworth for Hulk Hogan movie

Entertainment

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise, uploads Rocky-inspired MMA ring image

Entertainment
Trending Topics