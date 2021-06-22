Home / News / Entertainment News / Vijay dismisses reports that 'Liger' will have an OTT release
Entertainment

Vijay dismisses reports that 'Liger' will have an OTT release

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 04:10 pm
'Liger' is slated for a theatrical release on September 9 this year

South star Vijay Deverakonda has dismissed reports that his upcoming pan-India movie Liger is heading to a digital platform for its release. The bilingual film, which will also feature Ananya Panday, is being directed by Puri Jagannadh of Mahesh Babu-starrer Pokkiri fame. The film, which is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande.

In this article
Details

He took to Twitter to respond to a media report

On Monday, the Arjun Reddy actor took to Twitter and shared a photo of a local media report which claimed that the makers of the film have been approached by a leading streaming service to buy the film and its satellite rights for a whopping Rs. 200 crore. "Too little. I'll do more in the theaters," the actor wrote in response.

Twitter Post

Here is what Vijay wrote on Twitter

Background

Film is slated for a theatrical release on September 9

The movie has been produced by Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions and the director's banner Puri Connects. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 9 this year. The film began shooting on January 20 last year in Mumbai, but the shooting was halted in March due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. The shooting will resume again in Hyderabad.

Information

The movie will release in five languages

Marking the maiden collaboration between Ananya and Vijay, it will be out in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This film will mark Vijay's foray into Hindi cinema. Indian composer and singer Mani Sharma has composed the music of the film.

