No, Rajpal Yadav hasn't been released from jail Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

A throwback video of Rajpal Yadav praising Salman Khan is making the rounds, leading to rumors that Salman helped get him out of Tihar Jail.

But that's not true—Rajpal is still in jail after surrendering on February 5, 2026.

The Delhi High Court recently turned down his plea for more time in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.