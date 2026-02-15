No, Rajpal Yadav hasn't been released from jail
A throwback video of Rajpal Yadav praising Salman Khan is making the rounds, leading to rumors that Salman helped get him out of Tihar Jail.
But that's not true—Rajpal is still in jail after surrendering on February 5, 2026.
The Delhi High Court recently turned down his plea for more time in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.
What is the case against him?
Back in 2010, Rajpal borrowed ₹5 crore for his film Ata Pata Laapata, but things went south when cheques bounced.
Even after paying back part of the money (about ₹2.5 crore paid so far), he still owes around ₹2-2.5 crore.
The court refused to cut him slack since he's broken promises before.
He was previously jailed in 2018
Yep—Rajpal was sentenced to six months in 2018 over the same case and even ran acting workshops for inmates then (which apparently lifted spirits).