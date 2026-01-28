'Not afraid': Vijay stays cool as 'Jana Nayagan' faces release delays, says dad

What's holding up 'Jana Nayagan?'

The movie ran into trouble because it referenced the Indian Army without input from a defense expert—prompting a complaint that it might cause communal tension.

With the CBFC delaying its planned Pongal release on January 9, producers took things to Madras High Court.

A single-judge bench had earlier directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate; the CBFC has filed an appeal, so now it's up for review by senior judges.