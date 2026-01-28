'Not afraid': Vijay stays cool as 'Jana Nayagan' faces release delays, says dad
SA Chandrasekhar, director and actor Vijay's father, reassured fans that Vijay isn't stressed about the hold-up with Jana Nayagan.
The film's still waiting on its release certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after being submitted in December 2025.
"Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright," Chandrasekhar shared.
What's holding up 'Jana Nayagan?'
The movie ran into trouble because it referenced the Indian Army without input from a defense expert—prompting a complaint that it might cause communal tension.
With the CBFC delaying its planned Pongal release on January 9, producers took things to Madras High Court.
A single-judge bench had earlier directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate; the CBFC has filed an appeal, so now it's up for review by senior judges.