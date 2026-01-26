'Not healthy': Ranvir Shorey on 8-hour workday demand Entertainment Jan 26, 2026

Actor Ranvir Shorey isn't on board with the push for an eight-hour workday in the film industry.

In a recent chat with India Today, he said, "No, no. No, they did not. I think that it is not healthy, it's not conducive to good work either."

His comments follow AR Rahman's concerns about power shifts and bias affecting his own career.