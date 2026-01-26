'Not healthy': Ranvir Shorey on 8-hour workday demand
Actor Ranvir Shorey isn't on board with the push for an eight-hour workday in the film industry.
In a recent chat with India Today, he said, "No, no. No, they did not. I think that it is not healthy, it's not conducive to good work either."
His comments follow AR Rahman's concerns about power shifts and bias affecting his own career.
What's really going on?
Shorey explained that what's supposed to be an eight-hour shift often stretches into 12 or even 15 hours once you count prep time.
He warned that these long days can make people sick and hurt the quality of their work—a matter he said should be decided by the producers, noting differences in production stages such as writing, shooting, and editing.
Facing bias in the industry
Shorey also opened up about dealing with biases as an artist.
He believes everyone faces some form of it and says pushing through is just part of making it in showbiz—not something he wants to complain about or blame for his struggles.