90% doctors treating COVID-19 fraud, says Sunil Pal; gets booked

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 06, 2021, 01:27 pm

At a time when doctors are working tirelessly to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, comedian Sunil Pal has made some derogatory remarks about them.

In a video being circulated on social media, he has said, "90 percent doctors treating COVID-19 are fraud and evil. They are looting patients by charging heavy fees."

He has been booked for public mischief and defamation by the police.

Apology

'Apologized to the doctors, ready to apologize to the court'

On Tuesday, an FIR was lodged against him by the Andheri police, after his remarks surfaced.

Consequently, he said he was ready to apologize.

"I apologized to those doctors who felt bad by my statement. I am ready to apologize to the court as well. I was only expressing what I am hearing from people around me," Pal told Indian Express in his clarification.

Details

They steal organs from patients and then kill them: Pal

In the video, Pal makes some serious accusations.

He says, "I also hear that they steal organs from patients and then kill them. Even those who do not have COVID-19 are given positive test reports by a gang of people. I think all these things need to be inquired as I think it's a big scam."

He has been booked under multiple IPC sections.

FIR

President of Association of Medical Consultants filed the FIR

The FIR was filed by Dr. Sushmita Bhatnagar, president, Association of Medical Consultants.

In her statement, she said, "We registered the FIR not only because he abused doctors and made derogatory statements against them, but he is spreading rumors that doctors are giving false positive COVID-19 reports... Due to such misleading videos, people will get scared even more and will not go to doctors."

COVID-19

India recorded highest number of cases and fatalities

India reported a record 4.12 lakh new cases and close to 4,000 deaths today.

The deadly second wave has left the healthcare system crumbling, with experts already warning of a third wave.

Many states have imposed a total lockdown to curb the spread, but the numbers are only going north and upward.

Many foreign allies are coming forward to help with medical supplies.