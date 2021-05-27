Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty; 'recovering well,' he says

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 02:24 pm

Anurag Kashyap got checked after experiencing mild chest pain

Anurag Kashyap underwent angioplasty recently, and is currently recuperating at his Mumbai home. As per reports, he went to consult doctors after experiencing mild chest pain last week. Angiography was conducted, which revealed that the maverick filmmaker had blockages in his heart. Thereafter, he got admitted at a hospital for surgery. When media reached out to him, Kashyap said that he's "recovering well."

Details

He has been advised to take rest for some weeks

The news was confirmed to The Indian Express by Kashyap's spokesperson. When contacted, the representative said, "Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern." The AK vs AK actor has also been advised to take rest for a few weeks. For the unversed, angioplasty or percutaneous coronary intervention is a surgical procedure used to treat narrowing coronary arteries.

Looking back

Kashyap is currently finishing post-production for 'Dobaaraa'

On the professional front, the 48-year-old is reportedly working on the post-production of his upcoming movie Dobaaraa. The production of this Taapsee Pannu-starrer got wrapped up in March. While Pannu and Kashyap enjoy a good rapport (their behind the scenes pictures are proof), visits from the Income Tax Department definitely soured the overall temperament. Both the actor and director's properties were raided.

What happened

Income Tax raids were conducted on his properties in March

But what had prompted the raids in the first place? According to reports, the I-T scans were around Kashyap's now-dissolved Phantom Films, which was accused of tax evasion. Apart from him, his partners at the production and distribution company like filmmakers Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena, and CEO Reliance Entertainment Shibashish Sarkar were also raided. Naturally, supporters of both Kashyap and Pannu cried foul.

Digging deep

I-T officials had suspected discrepancy in company books

To note, Phantom was founded by Kashyap, Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Mantena in 2011. Later, in 2015, Reliance Entertainment bought a 50% stake in it. In order to give the company a second life, Mantena had reportedly bought his three friends' shares this year. The I-T department maintained that the books of the firm did not match with that of the success of productions.