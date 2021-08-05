After Vijay, court schools Dhanush for seeking car's tax exemption

Last month, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay was lambasted by the Madras High Court for seeking an exemption on the entry tax for his Rolls-Royce Ghost car. Now the same court made a judgment on a similar writ filed by another superstar, Dhanush. The plea, filed in 2015, had sought Entry Tax exemption for his imported Rolls Royce vehicle. Here are the details.

Details

The plea, filed in 2015, was heard today

After Vijay's 2012 plea, Dhanush's case got listed before the HC on Tuesday. Thereafter, the court heard the plea today. Interestingly, it was heard by the same judge, Justice SM Subramaniam, who looked after the Master actor's appeal. He questioned why the Karnan star was refusing to pay his taxes after buying a luxurious car, when every ordinary person pays them religiously.

Response

The superstar promised to pay the total amount by Monday

The judge further reminded him that everyone was equal before the law, which will not change even if the actor earned in crores. As per ETimes, Dhanush, who had already paid 50% (Rs. 30.33L) of the entry tax in 2015, has promised to pay the rest of his dues by August 9. He also sought the court's nod to withdraw the case.

Quote

Dhanush, like Vijay, hadn't mentioned his profession in the plea

The judge reprimanded the National Award-winning actor for not disclosing his profession in the plea. This was the case with Vijay as well. Dhanush's lawyer Vijayan Subramanian told NDTV, "The earlier counsel had passed away. I don't know why the profession wasn't divulged. Now (Dhanush) is willing to pay it fully. We asked for a notice so it can be done before Monday."

Work

Dhanush's 'D44' was titled 'Thiruchitrambalam' today, production began too

Notably, the Madras High Court had imposed a fine of Rs. 1L on Vijay for attempting to evade the same tax. Later, a two-member bench had stayed the fine and order after he sought to expunge those remarks, reported NDTV. Coming back to Dhanush, the actual title of D44 was revealed today after they began production. The Sun Pictures-backed film will be called Thiruchitrambalam.