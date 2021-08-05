Home / News / Entertainment News / After Vijay, court schools Dhanush for seeking car's tax exemption
Entertainment

After Vijay, court schools Dhanush for seeking car's tax exemption

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 05:55 pm
After Vijay, court schools Dhanush for seeking car's tax exemption
Dhanush gets reprimanded by court for seeking entry tax exemption on luxury car

Last month, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay was lambasted by the Madras High Court for seeking an exemption on the entry tax for his Rolls-Royce Ghost car. Now the same court made a judgment on a similar writ filed by another superstar, Dhanush. The plea, filed in 2015, had sought Entry Tax exemption for his imported Rolls Royce vehicle. Here are the details.

In this article
Details

The plea, filed in 2015, was heard today

After Vijay's 2012 plea, Dhanush's case got listed before the HC on Tuesday. Thereafter, the court heard the plea today. Interestingly, it was heard by the same judge, Justice SM Subramaniam, who looked after the Master actor's appeal. He questioned why the Karnan star was refusing to pay his taxes after buying a luxurious car, when every ordinary person pays them religiously.

Response

The superstar promised to pay the total amount by Monday

The judge further reminded him that everyone was equal before the law, which will not change even if the actor earned in crores. As per ETimes, Dhanush, who had already paid 50% (Rs. 30.33L) of the entry tax in 2015, has promised to pay the rest of his dues by August 9. He also sought the court's nod to withdraw the case.

Quote

Dhanush, like Vijay, hadn't mentioned his profession in the plea

The judge reprimanded the National Award-winning actor for not disclosing his profession in the plea. This was the case with Vijay as well. Dhanush's lawyer Vijayan Subramanian told NDTV, "The earlier counsel had passed away. I don't know why the profession wasn't divulged. Now (Dhanush) is willing to pay it fully. We asked for a notice so it can be done before Monday."

Work

Dhanush's 'D44' was titled 'Thiruchitrambalam' today, production began too

Notably, the Madras High Court had imposed a fine of Rs. 1L on Vijay for attempting to evade the same tax. Later, a two-member bench had stayed the fine and order after he sought to expunge those remarks, reported NDTV. Coming back to Dhanush, the actual title of D44 was revealed today after they began production. The Sun Pictures-backed film will be called Thiruchitrambalam.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Priyanka Chopra supports Meghan Markle's initiative on latter's 40th birthday

Latest News

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Business

South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10

Entertainment

Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Sports

MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

India

Latest Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra supports Meghan Markle's initiative on latter's 40th birthday

Entertainment

'Kate' trailer: Beware! Mary Elizabeth Winstead is on a hunt

Entertainment

Domestic abuse: Honey Singh's wife claims father-in-law touched her inappropriately

Entertainment

Hansal Mehta's next 'Faraaz' based on 2016 Bangladesh terror attack

Entertainment

'Pinch' S02: Tiger Shroff appears self-assured, composed while facing trolls

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Not expected,' Madras HC tells Thalapathy Vijay for attempting tax-exemption

Entertainment

'Jagame Thandhiram' trailer: Dhanush sets fire as 'the original gangster'

Entertainment

Fahed Alterkawi: An established name in Dubai's luxury car market

Business

Dhanush News

'Narappa' trailer: Bollywood, this is how tastefully remakes are made

Entertainment

Dhanush charges a whopping Rs. 50cr for Sekhar Kammula's next

Entertainment

'Jagame Thandhiram' review: Dhanush's action drama entertains, makes you empathize

Entertainment

Russo brothers wish Dhanush good luck for 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Entertainment

#LetsRakita: Ahead of 'Jagame Thandhiram' release, here's a round up

Entertainment
Trending Topics