Home / News / Entertainment News / Change Sushant's cause of death on Wikipedia, demands actor's sister
Entertainment

Change Sushant's cause of death on Wikipedia, demands actor's sister

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 12:06 pm
Change Sushant's cause of death on Wikipedia, demands actor's sister
Facts on Sushant must be changed on Wikipedia, sister Priyanka has demanded

It has been over a year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us. Several aspects of his death case are still being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In this light, his sister Priyanka Singh has demanded his Wikipedia page to change "suicide by hanging" as cause of death to "under investigation."

In this article
Twitter exchange

Cause of death written should be 'under investigation,' not 'suicide'

Replying to a tweet by Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, Singh asked the site's founder Jimmy Wales to change the "cause of death" section for Rajput. "As the investigation is still ongoing in Sushant's death case by top Indian agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, the cause of death cited on wiki page should be changed from "suicide by hanging" to "under investigation, (sic)" she wrote.

#SSRWrongHeightRecorded

Singh also urged Wikipedia to change the late actor's height

Writing in the same Twitter thread, Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, also urged Wales to change the Raabta star's height on the digital encyclopedia from 178 cm (5'10ft) to 183 cm (6ft). She shared an interview where Rajput had himself spoken about his height. Many SSR fans have repeatedly asked Wikipedia to change the entry in the past, stressing its significance.

Information

Why is Rajput's height so important?

A section of SSRians believes the Kai Po Che actor's height was changed on Wikipedia and IMDb right after his death. They hold since the distance between the fan's motor and his bed was 5'11", Rajput, being 6ft tall, could not have possibly killed himself.

Backtracking

Sanger wished luck to achieve 'justice' but from afar

Sanger wished Singh luck for achieving what she wanted, but separated himself from the matter. Notably, his original tweet was in response to a long thread addressed to him by Smita Parikh. The thread talked about Mumbai Police calling it a case of suicide, alleged the state of Maharashtra trying to suppress the case, and that the post-mortem was done without his family's presence.

Information

Siddharth Pithani sought bail again, NCB likely to oppose move

Rajput's fans were again seen trending #BoycottBollywood at the time of writing. They have often criticized the film fraternity for not being welcoming to outsiders like Rajput. This time, the boycott call was fueled by the news of Raj Kundra's arrest. Separately, the actor's ex-roommate Siddharth Pithani has again sought bail after being given interim relief for marriage. NCB will reportedly oppose the move.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Snake Eyes' trailer: Storm-Shadow offers 'home' to budding G.I. Joe

Latest News

South Africa beat Ireland in 1st T20I: Records broken

Sports

US: Largest wildfire grows, forces evacuation of wildlife station

World

Ducati Multistrada V4 bike to be launched on July 22

Auto

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is now available in India

Technology

Second batch of the Mercedes-Benz EQC to arrive this September

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Snake Eyes' trailer: Storm-Shadow offers 'home' to budding G.I. Joe

Entertainment

Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' to release in two parts

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, arrested in porn films case

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan shares first promo clip of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-13'

Entertainment

'John Wick-4': What we know so far about this actioner?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rishikesh Pawar detained in drugs case

Entertainment

Not entire Bollywood involved in drugs controversy, says Akshay

Entertainment

AIIMS panel rules out poisoning in Sushant Rajput case: Report

Entertainment

"Frustrated": Sushant's family lawyer questions delay in CBI probe

India

CBI News

#BoycottPavitraRishta2 trends, Sushant's fans refuse to see anyone play Manav

Entertainment

SSR case: Rajput's choreographer friend files RTI, gets CBI's reply

Entertainment

SSR case: New complaint filed with NHRC seeking 'fair investigation'

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput investigation is still continuing, updates CBI official

Entertainment

Indian officials return from Dominica as Choksi's deportation case adjourned

India
Trending Topics