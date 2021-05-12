International Nurses Day: Shows that went beyond the usual depiction

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 12, 2021, 03:47 pm

International Nurses Day: Listing unique on-screen potrayals

Nurses have always played an integral role in the healing of a patient, along with the doctors. The care and attention that they provide is unparalleled. In the current COVID-19 crisis, nurses are on the frontline, along with other medical practitioners, trying to save lives. On International Nurses Day, let's watch a few shows that give a different take on their lives.

#1

Hawthorne (2009-2011): Dealt with only nurses, not doctors

Medical-drama Hawthorne starring Jada Pinkett-Smith in the lead role, was unique, as it focused on the lives of nurses in a hospital, and not the doctors like numerous others. Smith plays a headstrong chief nursing officer at Richmond Trinity Hospital and oversees a group of nurses. Recently widowed, she is tasked with managing her work as well as taking care of her teenage daughter.

#2

One Day at a Time (2017-2020): Quickly became a favorite

Focusing on a nurse's life outside the medical setup, One Day at a Time quickly became an audience favorite. Justina Machado plays Penelope Alvarez, who is working as a nurse at the clinic of Dr. Leslie Berkowitz. She is separated from her husband and raises two children with the help of her mother. Penelope also battles PTSD from her time in the army.

#3

Nurses (2020-present): Chronicling the stories of five young nurses

The Canadian medical-drama that premiered in January 2020 is centered around a group of five nurses, who work at a busy Toronto hospital. They come from different backgrounds and between helping save other lives, they aspire to figure out their own as well. Apart from the five young-guns who are driven by different aspirations, we also have the caring head nurse looking after them.

#4

Nurse Jackie (2009-2015): Famous for both right and the wrong

Probably the single medical-drama about nurses that became famous for both the right and the wrong reasons is Nurse Jackie. It had a seven season-long run. Jackie, who cared deeply about her patients, also gained notoriety for her drug addiction, which ultimately brings her downfall. This probably was a perfect example showing the black, white and grey of life, and their respective effects.