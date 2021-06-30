Home / News / Entertainment News / Sharat Saxena says actors too have shelf life in Bollywood
Jun 30, 2021
Sharat Saxena says actors too have shelf life in Bollywood
Sharat Saxena played Ranjan Rajhans aka Pintu Bhaiyya in 'Sherni'

Sharat Saxena has been working in the entertainment industry for decades, and recently appeared in Vidya Balan's Sherni. His performance was, as usual, well-appreciated, as have been many of his acts that have ranged from comedy, emotional to plain villainy. But in a recent interview, he shared how it's difficult for "old actors" to sustain in the industry, and that they are "thrown out."

Actors have to look young and tough everyday, says Saxena

"Jahaan aap budhe lagne lage (The moment you start aging), you are thrown out of the film industry," Saxena told The Indian Express. He added that Bollywood expects an actor to look "young" and "tough" all year. Adding to it, Saxena said, "He has to work out every day, and yet party every day. He has to do everything every day and still survive."

'It is a crime to be an old man here'

"I don't party but I'm working out daily. I'm 71 but I've to try and look 45. It's a crime to be an old man here," Saxena shared. This statement from the veteran actor is in stark contrast to the well-established belief that only actresses have a shelf life. And, this isn't the first time he has spoken out about Bollywood's negative side.

In an old interview, he expressed regret at being typecast

In January, an old chat of Saxena with CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) surfaced. In it, he talked about being typecast due to his physique, and how the directors considered him either a "fighter" or junior artist. "I was given dialogues such as 'Yes boss, no boss, very sorry boss, maaf kar dijiye boss (please forgive me boss)'," he had said.

How Shaad Ali helped change the image of Saxena

In the same interview, he however highlighted that it was Shaad Ali, who changed this perception by signing Saxena in Saathiya for the role of Chandra Prakash Sharma, father of Suhani (Rani Mukerji). "I was finally classified from fighter to actor. It took 30 years."

'It was the most unusual script I have come across'

Back to the Amit Masurkar-directorial, Saxena says that his part of a hunter named Ranjan Rajhans aka Pintu Bhaiyya came to him "out of the blue." "I liked my character. It was powerful and the second most important character in the film. I wanted to work in the film. It was the most unusual script I have come across," the septuagenarian added.

