'Old' trailer: When some beachgoers rapidly age, for no reason

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 28, 2021, 05:27 pm

M. Night Shyamalan is considered one of the most creative directors in Hollywood. With iconic movies like The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable, he has set the benchmark relatively high with his storytelling. We have the first trailer for his upcoming movie Old, with a plotline that has Shyamalan written all over it. What happens when a bunch of beachgoers rapidly age, for no reason?

Analysis

Trailer breakdown: Perfect getaway goes awry in this supernatural thriller

Shyamalan has always managed to make something unique, and he has delivered the goods once again with Old. While the trailer starts off as any regular family movie, it soon turns into something sinister with a floating dead body and eerie caves. Although it is a supernatural movie, we don't see any ghostly figures. However, the director still manages to bring in the creepiness.

Information

Shyamalan has upped the ante with his bizarre storyline

The trailer is packed with twists and turns, including secret messages, suspicious travelers, a spontaneous pregnancy, and many bizarre incidents. The scenes involving the children aging by several years, after merely being out of sight (for some hours), are quite chilling. "He was six years old this morning," the mom says in disbelief. Shyamalan has truly ramped up the fear factor with this trailer.

Story

So, what is the film all about?

The movie is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle, written by Pierre Oscar Levy. The story revolves around a family enjoying their vacation at a mysterious, isolated beach. However, they find out they're growing older rapidly and realize they have just one day left in their lives. Will they manage to escape from the beach and find out the secret behind their sudden aging?

'Old': Cast, release date, and other details

The film has an impressive cast, including Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Alex Wolff, and more. Old is coming to theaters on July 23 this year. The upcoming horror thriller marks Shyamalan's first of his two-movie-deal with Universal Pictures. The details of the second film are still scarce, but it is expected to release on February 17, 2023.

Trivia

Here are some interesting facts about 'Old'

This is the first time since Praying with Anger (1992) that Shyamalan has filmed a movie entirely outside Greater Philadelphia. Old marks his second adaptation after The Last Airbender (2010). It is also only his second project to be shot on a 35mm film. Usually, he prefers to shoot his movies digitally. He revealed that Old plotline mirrored the experience of being in lockdown.